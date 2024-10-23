A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 109,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Profile



A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

