Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Toast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Toast by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 31,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $949,001.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,919.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 31,248 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $949,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,919.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $38,394,140 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TOST opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

