Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 279,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Henry Schein by 282.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 106.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

