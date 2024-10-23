Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.