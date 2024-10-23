Analyzing General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hyundai Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get General Motors alerts:

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hyundai Motor pays an annual dividend of $1,013.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,682.4%. General Motors pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyundai Motor pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.22% 15.77% 4.09% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares General Motors and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for General Motors and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 4 6 11 1 2.41 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $55.35, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Hyundai Motor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $178.09 billion 0.34 $10.13 billion $8.18 6.57 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A $15,720.50 0.00

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Hyundai Motor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names. It also provides trucks and vans; vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities; train manufacturing services and other activities; and marketing, engineering, transport, mobility, and insurance services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.