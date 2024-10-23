Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.29 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

