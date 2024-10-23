Head to Head Survey: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Soluna”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $342.81 million 8.13 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Soluna $38.14 million 0.46 -$29.20 million ($23.20) -0.19

Analyst Recommendations

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 6 0 2.86 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $19.11, indicating a potential upside of 56.29%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Soluna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39% Soluna -77.32% -43.44% -24.06%

Summary

CleanSpark beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.