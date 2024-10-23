Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target at $34.88

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $34.00 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

