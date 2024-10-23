Contrasting Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) & Its Peers

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) is one of 401 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Athabasca Oil to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Athabasca Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athabasca Oil N/A N/A N/A Athabasca Oil Competitors -12.89% 4.09% 3.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athabasca Oil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athabasca Oil N/A N/A -10.77 Athabasca Oil Competitors $716.89 million $110.09 million 10.09

Analyst Ratings

Athabasca Oil’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Athabasca Oil. Athabasca Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athabasca Oil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athabasca Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Athabasca Oil Competitors 699 4680 8690 362 2.60

Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.73%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 68.63%. Given Athabasca Oil’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athabasca Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Athabasca Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athabasca Oil rivals beat Athabasca Oil on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta. It produces light and medium crude oil, tight oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations. The company was formerly known as Athabasca Oil Sands Corp. and changed its name to Athabasca Oil Corporation in May 2012. Athabasca Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

