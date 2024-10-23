AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AB shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.2 %

AB stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,935.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1,354.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

