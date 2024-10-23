Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $554.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

