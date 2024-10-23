Head to Head Comparison: LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) vs. Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

LY has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LY and Oliveda International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LY 0 0 0 1 4.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LY and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LY 6.88% 3.77% 1.45% Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LY and Oliveda International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LY $12.57 billion 1.69 $781.08 million $0.22 25.27 Oliveda International $3.86 million 732.50 -$1.31 million N/A N/A

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International.

Summary

LY beats Oliveda International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

