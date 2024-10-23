Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $118.40

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $89.93 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

