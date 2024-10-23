Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.