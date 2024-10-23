Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Trading Up 0.0 %
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $24.97.
