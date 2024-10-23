Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

