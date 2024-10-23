iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.65.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

