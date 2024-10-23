Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

