Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

