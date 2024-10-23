Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 138.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

