Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 511,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

