Blue Trust Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

