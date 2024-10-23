Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,684 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $245,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,471.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $245,726.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,471.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,125 shares of company stock worth $1,879,856. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

