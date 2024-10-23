Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Celestica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

