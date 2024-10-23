Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 733,462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $472.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.