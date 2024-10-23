Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,158 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 330,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.35.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

