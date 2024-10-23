Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

