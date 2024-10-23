Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,023 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,510.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 398,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 387,385 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $5,237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

