Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Kellanova by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $9,276,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,795,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,432,102.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,191,081 shares of company stock valued at $93,637,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

