Blue Trust Inc. Has $547,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

NYSE:SONY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

