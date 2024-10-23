Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,620 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $151.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.