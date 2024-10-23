Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

CGMS stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

