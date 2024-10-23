Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.60. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.47.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

