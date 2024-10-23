Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

