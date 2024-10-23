Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 61.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

