Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASC opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $659.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

