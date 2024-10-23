Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 13,644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 930.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 825.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 901.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 59,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,114,532.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,756,270 shares of company stock valued at $318,992,727 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

