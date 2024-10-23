Mathes Company Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 884.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,387 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $13,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,114,532.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $13,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,114,532.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,756,270 shares of company stock worth $318,992,727. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

