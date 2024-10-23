Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 124.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average is $337.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

