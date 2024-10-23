Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.5% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,239,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.