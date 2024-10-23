Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 192.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

