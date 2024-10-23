Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

