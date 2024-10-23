Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 182.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 157.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.07%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

