Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

