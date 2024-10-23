Blue Trust Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.16% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $145,486.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous None dividend of $0.14. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.