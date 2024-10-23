Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,745,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,281,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 116,156 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

