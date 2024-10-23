Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 382.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 16.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

