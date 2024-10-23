Blue Trust Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

