Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,268 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

