Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,659,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,246,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after buying an additional 805,084 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $86.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

